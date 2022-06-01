Ganni

Logo-plaque Knot-handle Bag

$489.00 $342.00

Conscious GANNI logo-plaque knot-handle tote bag This GANNI tote bag is crafted from recycled materials, in tone with the brand's ethos of sustainability and commitment to reducing carbon emissions. The tech fabric has a vibrant deep-purple hue which is contrasted by the black knotted top handles. A silver logo plaque on the front finishes the design. Highlights purple/black silver-tone logo plaque knot detailing two rounded top handles top zip fastening main compartment internal zip pocket detachable shoulder strap POSITIVELY CONSCIOUS: This Planet Conscious product is crafted from certified recycled or upcycled materials, which helps you make a better choice for the environment as they generate less energy, save water and reduce the need for new raw materials. For recycled synthetic clothing products we highly recommend using a microfibre-catching washing bag to ensure that no microplastics that can pollute water are released in the process. Composition outer: Recycled Polyamide 70%, Leather 30% lining: Cotton 65%, Recycled Cotton 35% Brand style ID: A3979 Wearing The model is 1.76 m wearing size OS