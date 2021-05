Fleur du Mal

Logo Embroidered Tricot Balconette

$75.00 $42.40

Buy Now Review It

At Fleur Du Mal

Getting hotter. Our Logo Embroidered Tricot Balconette cut from ultra comfortable sheer stretch tricot. Features Fleur du Mal logo embroidery detail on band. Underwire cups. Pair with the matching Logo Embroidered Tricot Thong for the perfect everyday set, in or out of the bedroom.