Prada

Logo-embossed Rubber-trimmed Leather And Canvas Sandals

£420.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Season after season, Prada excels at cool, sporty designs. These chunky logo-heavy Spring '19 sandals are made from leather, rubber and canvas. The two Velcro® fastenings can be easily adjusted to find your most comfortable fit. Wear them with floaty dresses on vacation, switching to tailored shorts when you're back in the city.