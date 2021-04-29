Bay Isle Home

Loganville Patio Sofa

$1199.99 $719.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

This sofa with cushion really goes to town, giving you the total package for outstanding outdoor living. Crafted to withstand the elements, this outdoor sofa’s resin wicker base, and rust-proof aluminum frame ensure carefree living, while the plush cushion covered in fade-resistant Nuvella® fabric provides stylish appeal. Comfy and casual, it's perfect for use inside or out.