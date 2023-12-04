Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Give Me Cosmetics
Locks And Glow Beauty Case
£268.00
£120.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Give Me Cosmetics
Need a few alternatives?
The Steam Bar
The Steam Bar Super Conditioner
BUY
£30.00
Selfridges
Act+Acre
Plant Based Dry Shampoo
BUY
£24.00
Cult Beauty
Bumble and bumble
Prét-à-powder
BUY
£26.00
Boots
Klorane
Eco Friendly Dry Shampoo With Oat Milk
BUY
£11.50
LookFantastic
More from Give Me Cosmetics
Give Me Cosmetics
Splash-free Beauty Bundle
BUY
£7.00
£14.00
Give Me Cosmetics
Give Me Cosmetics
2x Satin Pillowcase Bundle
BUY
£12.50
£25.00
Give Me Cosmetics
Give Me Cosmetics
Curly Detangle Brush
BUY
£6.00
£12.00
Give Me Cosmetics
Give Me Cosmetics
Locks And Glow Beauty Case
BUY
£120.00
£200.00
Give Me Cosmetics
More from Hair Care
The Steam Bar
The Steam Bar Super Conditioner
BUY
£30.00
Selfridges
Act+Acre
Plant Based Dry Shampoo
BUY
£24.00
Cult Beauty
Bumble and bumble
Prét-à-powder
BUY
£26.00
Boots
Klorane
Eco Friendly Dry Shampoo With Oat Milk
BUY
£11.50
LookFantastic
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted