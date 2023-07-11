CalExotics

Lock-n-play 12 Function Petite Rechargeable Vibrating Panty Teaser

$87.99 $44.75

Buy Now Review It

Ultra-strong magnetic tabs Offers 12 thrilling vibration speeds and patterns that your control with or without the wireless remote No fuss, no wires - this item is 100% self contained. Thoughtfully architected for mutual pleasure. Make more of your intimate moments. At CalExotics, we’re proud to be the world's leading manufacturer of pleasure products for women, men and couples. We take great pride in producing some sex toys that are designed to enhance intimacy and pleasure. Our selection of products includes items in a number of popular categories, including vibrators, dildos, bullets, anal toys and more. We also offer a wonderful selection of lubes, lingerie and luxury sex toys. With products available in a wide range of price points, there’s something for everyone at CalExotics.