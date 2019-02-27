Kat Von D

'lock-it' Liquid Foundation

'Lock-It' Foundation gives you all the coverage you need to rock a flawless, matte-not-flat canvas that stays waterproof, fade-proof and transfer-resistant for 24-hours, no touch-ups necessary. Available in 30 shades for a range of skin tones and undertones, this unique formula delivers flexible full coverage - all you have to do is adjust the amount of foundation you use to quickly and easily achieve your perfect finish. 'Lock-It' Liquid Foundation is now available in a range of 44 shades, thoughtfully developed to offer a match for a range of skin tones and undertones.