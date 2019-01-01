Urban Decay

Lo-fi Lip Mousse

$22.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora

A weightless, buildable, waterproof lip color with a velvety-soft finish that feels like youre wearing nothing.What it does: Whipped to airy perfection, Urban Decays Lo-Fi Lip Mousse is a weightless, buildable, waterproof lip color. It provides high-impact color with a velvety soft finish that feels like youre wearing nothing. The plush matte texture is very of-the-moment, and the application is effortless. Urban Decay is dropping a mega-mix of eight all-new shades ranging from cashmere-soft baby pink to plum purple and attention-grabbing bright orange. Loaded with pigment, Lo-Fis budge-proof, buildable formula lets you control the color and keep it where you wantfrom sheer to full coverage. Feeling low-key? Pat on the mousse with your fingertips for that &lsquot;barely there&rsquot; effect. Wanna go bold? Create definition with the pop-out applicator. How about soft and sexy? Apply it intensely at the center of the lip, fading it out toward the edges like a blooming flower. Any way you choose to apply, Lo-Fi leaves lips soft, smooth, and stained with color. This shimmering purple compact slides into a handbag pocket, or fits in your slimmest clutch.What it is formulated WITHOUT:- Parabens