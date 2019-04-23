Search
Products fromShopClothingDresses
Levi's

Lmc Denim Trouser Dress

$348.00
At Shopbop
Fabric: Denim Mini dress cut Collared neck Long sleeves Button at placket Flap breast pockets Slant side pockets Unlined Shell: 100% cotton Wash cold Imported, Turkey Style #LEVIV20461
Featured in 1 story
Gigi Hadid's Birthday Party Was All About Denim
by Eliza Huber