Clothing
Dresses
Levi's
Lmc Denim Trouser Dress
$348.00
At Shopbop
Fabric: Denim Mini dress cut Collared neck Long sleeves Button at placket Flap breast pockets Slant side pockets Unlined Shell: 100% cotton Wash cold Imported, Turkey Style #LEVIV20461
Gigi Hadid's Birthday Party Was All About Denim
Eliza Huber
Pixie Market
Lola Striped Ruffle One Shoulder Dress
$109.00
$79.00
Pixie Market
Liquor N Poker
Denim Button Through Mini Dress
$56.00
ASOS
Cynthia Rowley
Bonded Shift Dress
$395.00
Cynthia Rowley
Design History
Art Deco Intarsia Sweaterdress
$145.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
More from Celebs & Influencers
The Feel Good Project
Why Fashion Influencers Are "Pivoting" To Anxiety
Yana Sheptovetskaya started posting reviews of beauty products on Instagram in the spring of 2016, using the handle @Gelcream. A former fashion editor,
Eliza Brooke
unstyled
Dorinda Medley Never Wanted To Be A Real Housewife, But Here We Are
Imagine an alternate reality TV history where “I made it nice” never became a thing. Dorinda Medley may be gearing up to film her sixth season on The
Justin Ravitz
Celebrity Style
What It Means To Be A VSCO Girl
Merriam-Webster defines the “VSCO girl” as... Well, actually, Merriam-Webster doesn’t actually have a definition for VSCO girl available. But Urban
Alejandra Salazar
