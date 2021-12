Llani

Llani Puff-sleeved Jacket

$150.00

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

After years on Anthropologie's shoe team, Alana Oates launched her own Philadelphia-based line, Llani, in 2016. Enlivened by vintage beading, lively motifs, and all things that sparkle, Oates's designs are inspired by the vibrant wares she finds in Indian markets. Her handcrafted flats, slides, and slippers provide a luxurious respite while remaining elegant enough to wear outside the home.