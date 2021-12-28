Chronicle Books

Llamanoes: Dominoes With Llamas

$13.00

At Always Fits

A hilarious herd of llamas star in this laugh-out-loud twist on the game of dominoes. From Llama-nardo da Vinci to Super Llama (it's a bird, it's a plane, it's . . . a llama?), kids, families, and llama enthusiasts will have a blast matching heads to tails to complete the chain and win! It's a goofy gift, a boredom-busting game, and a great way to develop matching and fine motor skills, all in one appealing and colorful package. Ages 3+ Includes play instructions 5.6" x 1.6" 5.5"