From a night on the town to a lazy weekend day, bring extra cheer to the holidays with this Ugly Holiday Smug Llama Sweater from 33 Degrees. This green pullover sweater features repeating knit images of snowflakes, cubes and other textile patterns, with rib-knit red fabric around the edges, offering timeless style. A patch fabric image of a smug llama wearing a Santa hat and a red scarf adds fun flair, providing a playful look perfect for holiday parties, family gatherings and more. Pair this ugly holiday sweater with your go-to jeans, or throw it on with matching red and green pajama pants. Either way, the 100% cotton construction will help you stay cool and comfortable throughout the holidays.