RMS Luminizer This Product Is: a hydrating and iridescent luminizer for a dewy finish Good for: all skin types including dry, mature, sensitive, blemish-prone, combination and normal Why We Love It:RMS Beauty Luminizer is a bestselling ultra-sheer, glowing luminizer that gives the skin a satin pearl finish. This cult favorite enhances skin's natural youthfulness without being sticky, glittery or greasy.This natural formula creates a dewy, lustrous and sheer glow with it's iridescent champagne shimmer. For a warmer glow, Magic Luminizer brightens skin with incandescent neutrals and subtle pink undertones. The RMS Master Mixertransforms any product with a universally flattering rose gold tone, subtly gilding and perfecting skin with a warm, golden tone. Shop the Luminizer in 5 Shades: Living Luminizer:translucent satin-pearl glow Magic Luminizer: moon-lit champagne -brightens skin with incandescent neutrals and subtle pink undertones Master Mixer:luminous rose gold - cantransform any product with a universally flattering rose gold tone Champagne Ros: provides an avant-garde mystical highlight with just the right luminosity and slight rose iridescence. Peach Luminzer:gives skin an enticing aura of flattering peach highlights with hints of bronze for subtle warmth.