NW Wholesaler

Live Lucky Bamboo Bundle

$19.99

Buy Now Review It

PERFECT GIFT - Lucky Bamboo is an element of Feng Shui - Giving lucky bamboo as a gift is thought to bring good luck to the recipient - Give different stalks for different forms of luck (see description below) - Whether it's a gift house warming, Mother's Day, Father's Day, Birthday, or for a family, friend or loved one, give the gift of good fortune in a cute indoor plant display with lucky bamboo