Chiltern Publishing

Little Women By Louisa May Alcott

$25.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Louisa May Alcott's enduring classic Little Women follows the lives, loves and tribulations of four sisters growing up during the American Civil War. The story is based on the childhood experiences Alcott shared with her real-life sisters, Anna, May and Elizabeth. Alcott intricately explores the rich nuances of family and relationships with each character as they evolve through the duration of the story, seeing their bonds tested by first love, heartbreak and parting....