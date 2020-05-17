Yasmin Everley Jewellery

Little Scarab Necklace

$84.00

Product Details Onthophagus pentacanthus A more discreet take on the original Scarab Beetle Pendant. An understated design, the Little Scarab Beetle Pendant has all the detail of its larger sibling in miniature. It remains eye-catching and will add a dark edge to your look. This piece consists of a tiny scarab beetle cast in sterling silver. Measurements: Up to 20mm by 17mm by 6mm 20" chain. Measurements: Up to 20mm by 17mm by 6mm 20" chain.