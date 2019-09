The Little Beauty Parcel

Little Luxe Lipstick

£6.00

Combining two of our favourite things: lipgloss and Christmas decorations, this pretty little box houses a gorgeous toffee-hued mini lippy by Anastasia Beverly Hills. Hang on your tree for a seriously insta-worthy decoration or gift as a luxe stocking present. Feelunique Exclusive for Christmas 2018. The Little Beauty Parcel - Little Luxe Lipstick includes Anastasia Beverly Hills Mini Lip Gloss - Toffee 2g.