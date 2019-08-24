As breakout stars of Bravo’-s The Real Housewives of New York City, Alex McCord and Simon van Kempen have inspired, infuriated, and entertained parents everywhere. Their new book continues that trend, with the added bonus of educating families dealing with the daunting task of raising children in an urban environment. Writing with unique and humorous insight into the challenges facing city parents today, Alex and Simon use their own hard-won experience as a springboard to discuss a host of parenting topics, including baby’-s first six months, traveling with infants, hiring caregivers, disciplining, dealing with accidents, dining out, making the most of urban life, and scheduling time for non-urban escapes. Their informative and often hair-raising stories of life in the concrete jungle make Little Kids, Big City a must-read for urban parents, as well as for any fan of the show.