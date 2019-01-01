Before they were tall enough to ride a rollercoaster, Malala Yousafzai and Martin Luther King Jr. stood up to prejudices and began to change the world. Empower your little one to do the same with this inspiring book of mini heroes. Featuring eight courageous figures from across the globe and adorable illustrations, the pages teach children a bit of history while encouraging them to be future heroes themselves. And though they have some big shoes to fill - we can't all lead the women's suffrage movement - they can join the march in their own small ways, like by being kind to every kid in their class.