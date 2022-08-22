Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Totes
Bellroy
Lite Tote
$65.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Bellroy
Need a few alternatives?
Bellroy
Lite Tote
BUY
$65.00
Bellroy
LASTFRAME
Market Small Striped Ribbed-knit Tote Bag
BUY
£104.01
£261.00
MatchesFashion
Mango
Leather Basket Bag
BUY
£69.99
Mango
Filt
Tote Bag
BUY
$16.00
$20.00
Anthropologie
More from Bellroy
Bellroy
Weekender
BUY
$269.00
Bellroy
Bellroy
Tokyo Totepack
BUY
$189.00
Bellroy
Bellroy
Venture Sling
BUY
$125.00
Bellroy
Bellroy
Transit Backpack Plus
BUY
$65.00
Bellroy
More from Totes
Bellroy
Lite Tote
BUY
$65.00
Bellroy
LASTFRAME
Market Small Striped Ribbed-knit Tote Bag
BUY
£104.01
£261.00
MatchesFashion
Mango
Leather Basket Bag
BUY
£69.99
Mango
Filt
Tote Bag
BUY
$16.00
$20.00
Anthropologie
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted