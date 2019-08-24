A silky, lustrous gel that imparts skin with facial-fresh, radiant clarity.
This luminous, super-sheer highlighter enhances the quality of your skin tone. An iridescent undertone flatters all complexions and is an easy-to-use, everyday way to perk up dull skin. Not only does this highlighter makes your complexion looks instantly more hydrated and supple, but it also detoxes skin cells and encourages collagen and hyaluronic acid production with vitis vita grape extract.
No silicones, parabens, pegs, talc, phthalates, or synthetic fragrances.
0.17 oz.
Please note, this item is excluded from promotions.