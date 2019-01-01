Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
Saks Potts
Lissi Dotted
$152.44
Buy Now
Review It
At Saks Potts
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
3.1 Phillip Lim
Wide Leg Trouser
$450.00
from
La Garçonne
BUY
DETAILS
Warehouse
Soft Pleat Culotte
$58.75
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
J.Crew Collection
Draped Pant In Italian Wool
$425.00
from
J.Crew
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Premium Suit Pants
$68.00
from
Topshop
BUY
More from Saks Potts
DETAILS
Saks Potts
Lissi Shimmer Pant
$315.00
from
Lisa Says Gah
BUY
DETAILS
Saks Potts
Saya Shimmer Top
$284.00
from
Lisa Says Gah
BUY
DETAILS
Saks Potts
Poppy Celery Dress
$679.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
DETAILS
Saks Potts
Betty Mink Bag
$655.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
More from Pants
DETAILS
FP Beach
Sundance Set
$128.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Stelen
Drawcord Pant
$68.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
DETAILS
We The Free
Mesa Cord Hiphugger Jeans
$98.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Vince
Wide-leg Pleated Pull-on Pants
$295.00
from
Neiman Marcus
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted