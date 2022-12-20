Rails

Lisette Denim Mini Dress

$248.00 $149.00

Product Details Dyed the label's Raw Denim wash, Rails' Lisette mini makes a chic statement with classic notch lapels and a slim, button-front silhouette. Four pocket styling. Elevate yours with heels and your favorite clutch. Fabric: 100% cotton Button front closures Machine wash Imported Length from shoulder to hem: 34" Model is wearing size S Model height 5'10", bust 32", waist 24", hips 36" Please note: This item was pre-shot and written from a sample. Details including fabric, construction, and measurement are subject to slight variations from the pictured item.