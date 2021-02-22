Maeve

Lisanne Faux Fur Coat

$178.00 $109.95

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Style No. 4133907290006; Color Code: 005 A stylish coat is the centerpiece of any cold-weather wardrobe. Elegant enough to top festive dresses, yet practical enough to wear all week, this faux fur rendition will earn you plenty of compliments. About Maeve The name "Maeve" references a purple flower, a Greek goddess, and a famously beautiful Irish warrior queen. In light of these inspirations, it's no surprise that their collection is structured yet delicate, a representation of beauty and strength at once. Each Maeve design is refined, flattering, and - best of all - exclusively ours. Polyester Front patch pockets Snap button front Machine wash Imported Dimensions Standard: 35.75"L Petite: 34"L Plus: 38.5"L