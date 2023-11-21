Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Chantecaille
Liquid Lumière Highlighter
$48.00
$36.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Violet Grey
Need a few alternatives?
Jane Iredale
Just Kissed Lip And Cheek Stain
BUY
$25.60
$32.00
Jane Iredale
Jane Iredale
Smooth Affair Mattifying Face Primer
BUY
$41.60
$52.00
Jane Iredale
Jane Iredale
Purepressed Base Mineral Foundation
BUY
$45.60
$57.00
Jane Iredale
Yves Saint Laurent
Rouge Pur Couture Satin Lipstick
BUY
$29.97
$45.00
Nordstrom Rack
More from Chantecaille
Chantecaille
Blue Light Protection Hyaluronic Serum
BUY
$158.00
Nordstom
Chantecaille
Just Skin
BUY
$135.00
Mecca
Chantecaille
Just Skin
BUY
$118.00
Mecca
Chantecaille
Retinol Hand Cream
BUY
£67.00
Space NK
More from Makeup
Jane Iredale
Just Kissed Lip And Cheek Stain
BUY
$25.60
$32.00
Jane Iredale
Jane Iredale
Smooth Affair Mattifying Face Primer
BUY
$41.60
$52.00
Jane Iredale
Jane Iredale
Purepressed Base Mineral Foundation
BUY
$45.60
$57.00
Jane Iredale
Yves Saint Laurent
Rouge Pur Couture Satin Lipstick
BUY
$29.97
$45.00
Nordstrom Rack
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted