Alpha-H

Liquid Gold

$72.00 $64.80

Buy Now Review It

At Adore Beauty

Alpha-H Liquid Gold, the famous and aptly named exfoliating lotion that instantly revitalises and brightens the appearance of skin tone and texture. With 5% Glycolic Acid and licorice extract, Alpha-H Liquid Gold supports collagen production and minimises the appearance of sun damage and blemishes.