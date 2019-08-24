Search
Products fromShopBeautyMakeup
Catrice

Liquid Gel Cushion Eyeliner

$3.49
At Ulta Beauty
The Catrice Liquid Gel Cushion Eyeliner is a lightweight liquid-gel liner with highly pigmented jet black color.
Featured in 1 story
This Is Why Gel Liner Is The Best For Beginners
by Thatiana Diaz