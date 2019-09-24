Step 1 in our customized 3-Step Skin Care System. Dermatologist-developed liquid soap cleanses gently yet thoroughly. For Dry Combination Skin. The secret's in the system. Our revolutionary 3-Step Skin Care System was created by a celebrated dermatologist. It's simple, customized and takes just three minutes, twice a day: cleanse with Facial Soap, exfoliate with Clarifying Lotion, moisturize with Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+. Soft, non-drying lather loosens surface flakes, removes dirt and debris, and protects skin's natural moisture balance.. Quick-rinsing formula leaves skin clean, comfortable, refreshed&mdash.never taut or dry.. Preps skin for the exfoliating action of Step 2, Clarifying Lotion.. Allergy Tested. 100% Fragrance Free. Dermatologist Developed. Oil Free. Paraben Free. Phthalate Free. Silicone Free. Gluten Free. Alcohol Free.. Click here to find your Clinique Skin Concern Solution! . Web ID: 187758.