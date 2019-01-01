Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Tarte
Lipsurgence™ Lip Tint
$24.00
$12.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Tarte
Featured in 1 story
5 Minimalist Makeup Looks To Copy ASAP
by
Jessica Chou
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Lancôme
Juicy Shaker
$22.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
NYX
Butter Gloss
$4.99
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
DETAILS
Mented Cosmetics
Gloss For Grown Ups Lip Gloss Collection
$50.00
from
Mented Cosmetics
BUY
DETAILS
CK One Color
All Day Perfection Lipcolor In Flaunt
$16.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
More from Tarte
DETAILS
Tarte
Let It Rain-bow Eye Set
$29.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
Tarte
Lights, Camera, Lashes™ 4-in-1 Mascara - Black
$23.00
$18.39
from
DermStore
BUY
DETAILS
Tarte
Let It Rain-bow Eye Set
$24.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
Tarte
Amazonian Clay 12-hour Blush
$29.00
from
Sephora
BUY
More from Makeup
DETAILS
Ilia
Color Haze Multi-use Pigment
$32.00
from
Credo
BUY
DETAILS
Pop and Suki
Makeup Case
$85.00
from
Pop and Suki
BUY
DETAILS
Clinique
Cliniquefit Workout 24-hour Mascara
$20.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
DETAILS
Pop and Suki
Makeup Case
$85.00
from
Pop and Suki
BUY
More from Beauty
Beauty
14 Coordinate Tattoos That Will Remind You Of Your Happy Place
If you're in search of a meaningful tattoo design that makes the pain worthwhile, we've got just the one: a coordinate tattoo. A quick scroll through
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Sophie Turner Says Goodbye To Sansa Stark With Brand-New Bangs
Ever since we were first introduced to Sophie Turner a decade ago as Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones, the actress has only ever experimented with her hair
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
The Perfect Wedding-Day Scent For Every Type Of Bride
Choosing the right perfume is one of the more intimate details of planning a wedding. Sure, it can't be captured in an Instagram Story the way your first
by
Megan Decker
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted