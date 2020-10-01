Byredo

Lipstick

$42.00

Buy Now Review It

At Saks Fifth Avenue

WHAT IT IS. . Satin finish Vegan formula Non-drying Lightweight and comfortable High coverage Does not bleed. Imported.WHAT IT DOES. . In its silver-gold bi-colour metal casing, the form of Byredo's LIPSTICK echoes bamboo or bone - weight and precision are utilized to feel good in the hand. The slim-line stick contained within is sealed with a satisfying magnetic click. Color rich with an exceptional formulation that is both comfortable and impeccable, Byredo LIPSTICK has sumptuous levels of color saturation, high comfort property, ultra-gliding and easeful application. An everyday extravagance, made for life, the LIPSTICK is either satin or matte, dependent on the shade. The essence of the everyday transformed is also echoed in the names of the initial fifteen shades.HOW TO USE IT. . Apply the Lipstick directly on lips. You can also use a lip brush. For a softer blurred look, you can apply the color on your finger and gently tap onto your lips.INGREDIENTS. . Ricinus Communis (Castor) Seed Oil, Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Caprylic/ Capric Triglyceride, Pentaerythrityl Tetraisostearate, Ozokerite, Polybutene, Cera Microcristallina/ Microcrystalline wax/ Cire Microcristalline, Polyethylene, Dicalcium Phosphate, Aluminum Hydroxide, Helianthus Annuus Seed Cera/ Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Wax, Synthetic Fluorphlogopite, Silica Silylate, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Tocopheryl Acetate, Sodium Saccharin, Parfum (Fragrance), Pentaerythrityl Tetra-DI-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Talc, CI 42090 (Blue 1 Lake), CI 77891 (Titanium dioxide), CI 77492 (Iron oxides), CI 77491 (Iron oxides), CI 45410 (Red 28 lake)