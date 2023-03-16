Ilia

Lip Wrap Overnight Treatment

The MECCA view: Drench lips in this ultra-hydrating lip treat mask that delivers serious moisture and nourishment. Formulated with a blend of hyaluronic acid to plump, emollients to protect and papaya enzymes to gently exfoliate, this do it all treatment will leave lips feeling softer, smoother and fuller over time. Use this prior to applying your favourite lipstick. Key ingredients: Salicornia herbacea extract: derived from a sea succulent and helps to improve hydration by 6000% for smoother, more supple lips. Papaya enzymes: gently buffs away dead skin. Sodium hyaluronate: boosts hydration and helps skin retain moisture and plump. Undaria pinnatifida: plumps lips and helps to strengthen and regenerate the lip contour which weakens over time. Made without: Animal products, silicone, petrolatum or petrolatum derivatives, synthetic fragrance, PEG's.