Kari Gran

Lip Whip Treatment Balm

$20.00

Buy Now Review It

At Credo

Lip Whip Treatment Balm -Peppermint This Product is:a lip treatment balm Good for:all skin types, especially dry, chapped and parched Why We Love it:Kari Gran Lip Whip Treatments are your go-to, everyday moisture-rich balms. These velvety whips help hydrate your lips all day and night. Packed with a soothing blend of organic camellia oil and calendula extract they help nourish and moisturize without the typical lip balm hangover. Shop Kari Gran Lip Whip Treatment Balm in 2 shades: Naked:clear balmTinted:asheer blush of pale pink