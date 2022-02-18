Ami Colé

Lip Treatment Oil

$20.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ami Colé

Triple threat offering treatment benefits, a shiny finish, and color deposit all in one Mirror shine finish of a lip gloss with the comfort of intensive lip care Baobab Seed Oil moisturizes while Camellia Oil offers long-lasting hydration, and Passionfruit Seed Oil acts as an antioxidant One universally-flattering shade we call Excellence, a sheer rosy, taupe shade optimized for melanin-rich skin tones