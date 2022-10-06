Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Skin Care
Laneige
Lip Sleeping Mask Berry 20ml
£16.40
£13.16
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Need a few alternatives?
Laneige
Lip Glowy Balm
BUY
$23.00
Adore Beauty
Tatcha
The Kissu Lip Mask
BUY
£25.00
Tatcha
Soho Skin
Lip Balm
BUY
£15.00
Soho Skin
Soho Skin
Lip Balm
BUY
$20.00
Soho Skin
More from Laneige
Laneige
Lip Glowy Balm
BUY
$23.00
Adore Beauty
Laneige
Laneige Besties Set (5 Pieces)
BUY
$46.00
Adore Beauty
Laneige
Water Sleeping Mask
BUY
$48.00
Sephora Australia
Laneige
Lip Sleeping Mask
BUY
$31.00
Adore Beauty
More from Skin Care
Selfridges
Beauty Advent Calendar
BUY
£210.00
Selfridges
Mighty Patch
Hydrocolloid Acne Absorbing Spot Dot
BUY
£12.95
£16.49
Amazon
Laneige
Lip Sleeping Mask Berry 20ml
BUY
£13.16
£16.40
Amazon
Susanne Kaufmann
Vitamin C Complex
BUY
£110.00
Susanne Kaufmann
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted