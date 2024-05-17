Ilia

Lip Sketch Hydrating Crayon

$26.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ilia

Style No. 15070-GREN- Long Puffer Jacket is an insulated winter jacket cut from a breathable yet waterproof PU coated fabric. Its longer silhouette adds drama and extra protection from the elements. The design is built on Rains signature stitch-free woven chambers. The featherless technology creates a cleaner look and winter-ready warmth. This waterproof puffer jacket features ultrasonically double-welded seams, spacious fleece-lined side pockets, concealed storm cuffs and internal chest pocket. The silhouette is topped by a drawstring insulated hood. Model is 177cm / 5′ 9″ tall and wearing a size M