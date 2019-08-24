Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Skin Care
Patchology
Lip Service Gloss-to-balm Treatment
$15.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Patchology
This hyaluronic acid-infused gloss hydrates dry lips.
Featured in 1 story
Meet The New Breed Of Lip Plumpers
by
Erika Stalder
Need a few alternatives?
Fig+Yarrow
Basil+cardamom Lip Balm
$12.00
from
Fig+Yarrow
BUY
Aesop
Avail Lip Balm With Sunscreen
$19.00
from
Aesop
BUY
bareMinerals
Jack Of All Trades Lip Balm
$12.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Sara Happ
The Lip Scrub
$24.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Patchology
Patchology
Flashmasque Illuminate 5 Minute Sheet Mask
$30.00
from
Patchology
BUY
Patchology
Poshpeel Pedi Cure, 1 Treatment
$20.00
from
Bloomingdale's
BUY
Patchology
Poshpeel Pedi Cure
$20.00
from
Bluemercury
BUY
Patchology
Down To Mask Diy Spa Kit
$35.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
More from Skin Care
SkinCeuticals
C E Ferulic
$166.00
from
Bluemercury
BUY
Exuviance
Af Vitamin C 20% Serum Capsules
$69.00
$48.30
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Dr. Barbara Sturm
Hyaluronic Ampoules
$145.00
from
Violet Grey
BUY
The Plant Base
Time Stop Collagen Ampoule
$29.00
from
Soko Glam
BUY
More from Makeup
Makeup
30 Makeup Looks Anyone Can Copy In September
Back in 2016, Instagram added the "saved" section to every profile, and the beauty game was changed forever. Gone were the days of screenshotting a
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Bronzers That Actually Work For Medium, Dark, & Deep Complexions
Sure, luminizers are great, but in 2019, bronzers have become the unsung heroes of glowing skin. Ages ago, people used them to fake a tan during the
by
Us
Makeup
Every Kylie Lip Kit Is Buy One, Get One Free This Weekend
If your Labor Day plans involve doing some fall shopping — for anything from transitional maxi dresses to a new brown lipstick — you can be prepared
by
Megan Decker
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted