Olio E Osso

Lip Scrub

$20.00

Buy Now Review It

At Revolve

Travel-friendly no-mess formula. Cruelty-free. Free of Water and Preservatives. .35 oz/ 10 g. Revolve Style No. OLEO-WU19. Manufacturer Style No. 857327007546. Actual packaging and materials may vary. Please read labels, warnings, and directions before use.