Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Wander Beauty
Lip Retreat Oil
$22.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
Need a few alternatives?
Tarte
Blush Tape Liquid Blush
BUY
$35.00
Tarte
Wander Beauty
Lip Retreat Oil
BUY
$22.00
Sephora
Urban Decay
24/7 Shadow Stick
BUY
$13.50
$27.00
Ulta
Anastasia Beverly Hills
Clear Brow Gel Lightweight Setter
BUY
$11.00
$22.00
Ulta
More from Wander Beauty
Wander Beauty
Baggage Claim Eye Masks
BUY
$26.00
Sephora
Wander Beauty
Baggage Claim Eye Masks
BUY
$26.00
Sephora
Wander Beauty
Baggage Claim Eye Masks Gold
BUY
$26.00
Thirteen Lune
Wander Beauty
Mile High Club Volume And Length Mascara
BUY
$20.80
$26.00
DermStore
More from Makeup
Tarte
Blush Tape Liquid Blush
BUY
$35.00
Tarte
Wander Beauty
Lip Retreat Oil
BUY
$22.00
Sephora
Urban Decay
24/7 Shadow Stick
BUY
$13.50
$27.00
Ulta
Anastasia Beverly Hills
Clear Brow Gel Lightweight Setter
BUY
$11.00
$22.00
Ulta
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted