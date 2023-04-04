Charlotte Tilbury

Lip Lustre

$36.00

The MECCA view: Lacquer your lips with this light-reflecting lip gloss designed to wash your pout in a flattering velvet lustre finish. Infused with lotus flower extract, this gloss will hydrate, soften and soothe lips and never leave them sticky or uncomfortable. Wear solo or layer over your favourite lip liner or lipstick. Candy Darling ,Hall Of Fame, Ibiza Nights, Portobello Girl, Red Vixen, Seduction and Unleash Me are vegan friendly shades. Key ingredients: Lotus Flower extract: hydrates, protects and soothes lips for a perfect lacquered finish.