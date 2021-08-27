Too Faced

Lip Injection Power Plumping Lip Gloss

$24.00 $12.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Too Faced Lip Injection Power Plumping Lip Gloss is a lip plumper with glossy color. Drench lips in beautiful, plush, multidimensional juicy color combined with this scientifically advanced lip volumizing technology. Achieve immediate proven results with a blend of powerful hydrators that help your pout appear fuller, plumper, and smoother from the very first swipe. Benefits: Lips appear fuller Pout is plumper Lip texture is instantly smoother Available in 16 beautiful shades High-shine gloss payoff Plush and smooth texture makes lips irresistible Find your perfect Too Faced Lip Injection Power Plumping Lip Gloss shade here.