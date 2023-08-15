Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Too Faced
Lip Injection Extreme – Bubblegum Yum
£23.50
Buy Now
Review It
At Look Fantastic
Need a few alternatives?
Revolution
Revolution X Bratz Maxi Plump Lip Sasha
BUY
£8.00
Superdrug
Doll Beauty
Khloe Faux Mink Lashes
BUY
£7.60
£9.50
Look Fantastic
e.l.f. Cosmetics
Liquid Glitter Eyeshadow
BUY
£6.00
Beauty Bay
Makeup Revolution
Revolution X Bratz™ Limitless Palette
BUY
£15.95
£20.00
Beauty Bay
More from Too Faced
Too Faced
Lip Injection Extreme - Bubblegum Yum
BUY
£23.50
Look Fantastic
Too Faced
Lip Injection Extreme Instant & Long Term Plumper Bubblegum Yum
BUY
$26.00
Mecca
Too Faced
Lip Injection Hydrating & Plumping Lip Gloss
BUY
$26.00
Sephora
Too Faced
Born This Way Matte 24 Hour Undetectable Super Longwear Foundation
BUY
$74.00
Mecca
More from Makeup
Revolution
Revolution X Bratz Maxi Plump Lip Sasha
BUY
£8.00
Superdrug
Doll Beauty
Khloe Faux Mink Lashes
BUY
£7.60
£9.50
Look Fantastic
e.l.f. Cosmetics
Liquid Glitter Eyeshadow
BUY
£6.00
Beauty Bay
Too Faced
Lip Injection Extreme - Bubblegum Yum
BUY
£23.50
Look Fantastic
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted