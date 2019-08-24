Our weightless smooth formula comes in three different finishes. What more can someone need? Our glosses range from a sheer lacquer with multidimensional reflect a highly pigmented metallic with an intense shimmer to a beautiful full coverage with a high shine.
Color Description: A full coverage muted rose with a high shine
Ingredients: Polyisobutene, 2-Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Mineral Oil, Hydrogenated Polyisobutene, Bis-Diglyceryl Polyacyladipate-2, Silica Dimethyl Silylate, Tridecyl Trimellitate. May Contain: Mica, Titanium Dioxide(CI 77891), Iron Oxides(CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499), FD & C Red No.40(CI16035)