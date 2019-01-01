Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Anastasia Beverly Hills
Lip Gloss
$16.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
A fully-pigmented, weightless lip gloss formula in lacquer and luster finishes.
Need a few alternatives?
Lime Crime
Wet Cherry Gloss
C$23.95
from
Lime Crime
BUY
Essence
Shine Shine Shine Lipgloss
C$3.93
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Glossier
Lip Gloss
C$17.00
from
Glossier
BUY
Bobbi Brown
Crystal Lip Gloss
C$30.00
from
Bobbi Brown
BUY
More from Anastasia Beverly Hills
Anastasia Beverly Hills
Matte Lipstick
$18.00
from
Macy's
BUY
Anastasia Beverly Hills
Soft Glam Eyeshadow Palette
$42.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Anastasia Beverly Hills
Subculture Eyeshadow Palette
£43.00
from
BeautyBay.com
BUY
promoted
Anastasia Beverly Hills
Brow Wiz
$23.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
More from Makeup
Too Faced
La Creme Mystical Lipstick
$22.00
$19.80
from
Too Faced
BUY
Eyeko
Bespoke Mascara - Black
$42.00
$25.20
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Physician's Formula
Powder Palettemineral Glow Pearls
$14.99
$10.70
from
Physicians Formula
BUY
Urban Decay
Naked Cherry Eyeshadow Palette
$49.00
$29.40
from
Ulta
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted