Summer Fridays

Lip Butter Balm

$40.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mecca

The MECCA view: This vegan, conditioning cream-oil lip mask soothes and hydrates parched lips in seconds. Formulated with rich plant derived butters, this silky formula melts into dry cracked lips, for instant hydration while creating a flexible barrier to seal in moisture. Key ingredients: Shea & murumuru seed butters: natural moisturisers that soothe, heal and condition parched lips. Plant-derived organic compounds: leave lips feeling smooth. Plant waxes: soften lips and boost shine. Sodium hyaluronate: seals in moisture creating a plush, deeply hydrated pout. Made without: Animal products, parabens, synthetic dyes, fragrances, sulphates and petroleum. Pair it with: Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask Summer Fridays Overtime Mask