Summer Fridays

Lip Butter Balm

$24.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora

DESCRIPTION The Suspense™ Pear Ring takes its inspiration from a tension style setting, creating the illusion of a floating diamond, horizontally set on thick tapered band. Experiment with design details that make up a SARAH & SEBASTIAN Engagement Ring. Elements of this ring including band metal, carat and colour can be made bespoke as per your request. From price is based on a 0.5ct, F colour and VS2 clarity diamond on a 18k gold band.