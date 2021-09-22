Rachel Comey x Target

Link Drop Earrings

$15.00

Specifications Item 1: Closure Type: Post Item 1: Length: 2.5 Inches Item 1: Width: 1.35 Inches Item 1: Material: Resin Item 1: Weight: .33 Ounces Count: 1 Pairs Care & Cleaning: Spot or Wipe Clean Street Date: September 25, 2021 TCIN: 82614735 UPC: 195994238994 Item Number (DPCI): 251-10-3165 Origin: Imported Description Bring a pop of color to your look while keeping things sleek and sophisticated with the Link Drop Earrings from Rachel Comey x Target. These drop earrings feature a round blue post that hugs the ears with a post-back closure, connected to an amber resin disc by a vertical link. Whether worn to elevate everyday casualwear or to complement a night-out look, these modern earrings are sure to bring extra flair to your accessories collection. With a modern take on femininity, Rachel Comey brings her understated, everyday glamour to Target for this limited edition Fall Designer Collection. At once both urban and elegant, her thoughtful designs are universally loved for their sculptural silhouettes and playful details.