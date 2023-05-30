Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
Light Before Dark
Linen Tailored Trousers
£52.00
£36.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Urban Outfitters
Need a few alternatives?
Topshop
Petite Co-ord Linen-blend Wide Leg Trouser
BUY
£46.00
ASOS
Stradivarius
Smart Straight-leg Trousers
BUY
£25.99
Stradivarius
We The Free
Ziggy Shortalls
BUY
£88.00
Free People
La Redoute Collections
Cotton Wide Leg Trousers, Length 31"
BUY
£39.00
£60.00
La Redoute
More from Light Before Dark
Light Before Dark
Linen Blazer
BUY
£53.00
£76.00
Urban Outfitters
Light Before Dark
Linen Blazer
BUY
£76.00
Urban Outfitters
Light Before Dark
Amelie Two-tone Midi Dress
BUY
£44.00
£56.00
Urban Outfitters
Light Before Dark
Linen Tailored Waistcoat
BUY
£46.00
Urban Outfitters
More from Pants
Topshop
Petite Co-ord Linen-blend Wide Leg Trouser
BUY
£46.00
ASOS
Stradivarius
Smart Straight-leg Trousers
BUY
£25.99
Stradivarius
We The Free
Ziggy Shortalls
BUY
£88.00
Free People
La Redoute Collections
Cotton Wide Leg Trousers, Length 31"
BUY
£39.00
£60.00
La Redoute
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted