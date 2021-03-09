Cultiver

Linen Sheet Set With Pillowcases

All about what makes linen special, and how to make it last. Material - Made from 100% European flax - 165gsm - Substantial but breathable - OEKO-TEX® certified As linen is a natural fibre, there may be slight variations in some colours between seasons. Read more about the benefits of linen, and where our linen is made. Detailing Our sets come in their own linen bag for convenient storage. The pillowcases included feature a simple envelope closure at center back. All fitted sheets are generous with a depth of 18", with elastic all around. Flat sheets feature an elegant border all around the edge. Care Machine wash on a warm cycle. Line dry or tumble dry on a warm setting. Do not bleach or soak. Minimise prolonged sun exposure to safeguard against uneven fading. We recommend owning a pair of fitted sheets which you can alternate between wash cycles to add to their longevity.