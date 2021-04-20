Skip navigation!
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Zara
Linen Blend Ruffled Top
$25.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Zara
Linen blend top. Round neckline and thin straps. Self ruffle detail.
Need a few alternatives?
Faithfull the Brand
Liberia Shirred Floral-print Crepe Top
BUY
£139.00
Net-A-Porter
Vintage
Y2k Halter Top L
BUY
$35.00
Depop
Wildtxthrifts
Vintage Black Neon Granny Top Xl
BUY
$78.00
Depop
Jean Paul Gaultier
Femme T-shirt S
BUY
$92.00
$128.00
Heroine
More from Zara
Zara
Seamless Midi Skirt
BUY
£17.99
Zara
Zara
Hose, Wide Leg
BUY
€49.95
Zara
Zara
Mittellanges Kleid – Limited Edition
BUY
€49.95
Zara
Zara
Karierter Cropped-blazer
BUY
€69.95
Zara
