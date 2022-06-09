Tabitha Brown for Target

Linear Floral Print Puff Sleeve Tie-back Midi Dress

$35.00

Specifications Sizing: Womens Plus Material: 80% Cotton, 20% Recycled Cotton Garment Length: Midi Garment Style: Short Sleeve, Back Tie, Pull On Neckline: Sweetheart Total Garment Length: 48 Inches Garment Details: Side Pocket Garment sleeve style: Puff Sleeve Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry Street Date: June 11, 2022 TCIN: 84729140 UPC: 195995737212 Item Number (DPCI): 251-02-2924 Origin: Imported Description This Linear Floral Print Puff-Sleeve Tie-Back Midi Dress from Tabitha Brown for Target lets you get your style on. Charming details define this midi-length summer dress, from the sweetheart neckline and back bow tie to the puff sleeves and functional side pockets. Soft cotton fabric keeps you comfortable, and a linear floral print in green and white pulls it all together. Tabitha Brown brightens days like no one else. Now the actress, vegan, and social media phenomenon is partnering with Target to bring the world more vibrance, candor, and joy. Bursting with radiant hues and retro details, her limited-time collection of swimwear, apparel, and accessories is designed to carry all beautiful bodies through summer. Recycled Cotton We designed this product using at least 20% recycled cotton (excluding trimmings, ornamentation, interlinings, and linings; see Specifications for full material content details) – another way we’re committed to promoting sustainability. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.